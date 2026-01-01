Hunter Schafer admits she still finds her acting career 'mind-blowing'

Hunter Schafer has admitted that she still finds her acting career "mind-blowing".

The model and actress made her acting debut as Jules Vaughn in Euphoria and has since gone on to star in films including The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Kinds of Kindness and Mother Mary.

Reflecting on the trajectory of her career since her breakout role, Hunter pointed out that she did not originally plan to pursue acting.

"It's still sort of mind-blowing to me because this wasn't a career I was planning on," she said in a recent interview with U.S. Vogue.

Despite her success in the industry so far, the 27-year-old admitted she continues to experience occasional moments of self-doubt.

"Every once in a while, I'm like, 'Okay, is this it? Is the jig up? Or am I gonna keep going?'" she told the publication.

Her career shows no signs of slowing down, with several projects in development, including the Amazon Prime Video sci-fi miniseries Blade Runner 2099 and Tom Ford's upcoming drama film Cry to Heaven.

"I've been really lucky," she shared about the opportunities.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hunter reflected on the end of Euphoria, which concluded on 31 May with its third season, seven years after it first premiered in 2019. After the episode aired, HBO officials confirmed the show was over.

"It's been a strange few weeks. Because I think I wasn't sure if Euphoria was going to be really over or not," she confessed. "I was like, 'Okay, it's over now.' So I've sort of been processing that. And thinking a lot about what's next."

In Euphoria, Hunter starred alongside the likes of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo and Maude Apatow.