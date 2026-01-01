Oasis release teaser for tour documentary, Don't Look Back in Anger

Oasis have released the first glimpse of their highly anticipated rock doc.

A year after the band reunited to kick off their world tour, fans can see their first performance together in 16 years on the big screen.

On Saturday, Disney released the teaser for Don't Look Back in Anger, a documentary that follows brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher's reunion for last year's Oasis Live '25 sold-out world tour.

"I just don't see myself onstage with Liam," Noel is heard to say in the clip's voiceover. "I just don't see it."

Written, directed and produced by BAFTA and Oscar nominee Steven Knight of Peaky Binders fame, the documentary is presented by Disney+, featuring unprecedented access with rehearsal, backstage and onstage footage, as well as Noel and Liam's first joint interviews in many years.

"The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation," Knight shared.

"Don't Look Back In Anger is not only your ticket to the show, it's a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was."

Oasis played 17 gigs last year, beginning in Cardiff in July and wrapping on 23 November at Estádio do Morumbi in São Paulo, Brazil.

The film will premiere in cinemas in September.