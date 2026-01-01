Sharon Osbourne marks first wedding anniversary without Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne has marked the first wedding anniversary without her husband, the late Ozzy Osbourne.

She wrote a message via Instagram on 4 July, alongside a close-up photo of the couple holding hands.

"Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary," she wrote. "Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish. I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way."

The widow concluded her heartfelt message, "Forever my husband. Forever my heart."

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, aged 76, following a public battle with Parkinson's disease.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the Osbourne family announced at the time via a written statement to Us Weekly.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

The couple married in Hawaii in 1982, just months after Ozzy finalised his divorce from his first wife, Thelma Riley.

They welcomed their three children, Aimee, Kelly and Jack, to add to Ozzy's existing brood of Elliot, Jessica and Louis.

In 1989, Ozzy was arrested for the attempted murder of his wife after strangling Sharon in a drug-induced blackout.

The couple briefly separated in 2016 following the revelation of an affair by the former Black Sabbath frontman.

In 2017, Ozzy and Sharon reconciled and renewed their wedding vows.