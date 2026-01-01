David and Victoria Beckham celebrate 27th wedding anniversary

David Beckham has celebrated 27 years of marriage to his wife, Victoria Beckham.

The former football star posted a series of sweet throwback pictures to mark the event.

"29 years together, 27 married & you have given me everything I could ever wish for," he wrote via Instagram on Saturday. He added a series of photos featuring the pair when they first started dating in the late 1990s and throughout their more than two decades-long relationship.

"Our proudest achievement will always be our family," Beckham continued in the caption. "I love you & Happy Anniversary."

Photos included the newlyweds dancing at their wedding, plus various pics of the pair when they first started dating.

Beckham met the ex-Spice Girls singer in 1997, after the former Manchester United player spotted her on television in the players' lounge and famously told a friend that he was going to marry her.

The couple went on to announce their engagement in January 1998 and officially said "I do" on 4 July 1999.

Shortly after, they welcomed son Brooklyn, followed later by sons Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper.

The sweet anniversary post comes amid an ongoing public rift among the Beckham family, primarily between Mum and Dad and their eldest son.

Issues within the famous family reportedly first started in the lead-up to Brooklyn's April 2022 wedding to his now-wife, Nicola Peltz.