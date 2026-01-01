Maya Hawke buys house near mum Uma Thurman to 'put down some roots'

Maya Hawke has told how she has bought a house near her mum, Uma Thurman.

The 27-year-old is the daughter of Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

She got married in New York City on Valentine's Day to Christian Lee Hutson.

Now the couple has bought a house. "I just got myself a home a couple of blocks away from my mom," she told People. "I'm so excited to finally be able to put some roots down."

The actress is filming her new project, The God of the Woods, in the same area. "It shoots in the town that I grew up in," she said.

She admitted she loves being able to work while living at home rather than in a hotel.

"I am so excited to be at home doing a job I love and care about, so I'm not in that panic spiral of being home and being like, 'When will I ever work again?'" she said. "Usually it's like, you're home, and you're panicked about whether you'll ever work again, or you're not home, and you're working and you miss home. I feel like I have the best summer of my life going on, where I get to experience neither thing at the same time."

The God of the Woods is based on The New York Times bestselling novel. It's a multigenerational drama series set in the Adirondacks and will be released on Netflix.