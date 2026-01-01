Melissa George gives birth to fourth child at 49

Melissa George has welcomed her fourth child.

The Home and Away actor took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the surprise news.

In one photo, Melissa was seen breastfeeding her newborn son, while other photos featured snippets from her French Riviera travels.

The caption, written by former Vogue Australia editor Kirstie Clements, explained that George was currently on a road trip.

"From the maternity ward, straight into a Parisian heatwave (with a toddler... challenging) and now to an epic road trip through Provence and the Côte d'Azur," she wrote.

The Mulholland Drive star's update was met with an outpouring of congratulations and well wishes.

George's baby announcement comes more than two years after she welcomed her third son, Lyor, at age 47.

The Perth-born star surprised her social media followers in January 2024 when she confirmed she was pregnant with her third child.

Two months later, she took to Instagram to reveal she had delivered a baby boy and posted a black-and-white photo of the new arrival's feet.

George shares sons, Raphael, 12, and Solal, 11, with her ex-partner, French entrepreneur Jean-David Blanc. Due to a custody arrangement, their children can't leave France with their mother without their father's consent, which means she is now based in Paris.

George hasn't revealed if she is currently in a relationship, nor the identity of the father of her two youngest sons.

She was previously married to Chilean furniture designer and film director Claudio Dabed from 2000 to 2011.