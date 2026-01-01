Matt Damon hails Sir Christopher Nolan's Odyssey 'world'

Matt Damon was amazed by how Sir Christopher Nolan was able to build The Odyssey's "world".

The 55-year-old actor stars alongside the likes of Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong'o in The Odyssey, the new epic fantasy action film written and directed by Nolan, and Matt has admitted to being amazed by the acclaimed director's "vision".

Speaking to Collider, Matt shared: "I don't know how he did it. I don't know.

"I mean, the amount of vision that it took to build this world and how intentional it was. He talked about it from the moment we had our first conversation about it, and how it's myth, it's this ancient world, but he wanted to ground it.

"So all of those conversations about the wardrobe and the layering and the layers of dirt and everything, it was about this comprehensive effort on the part of all the departments to just really world-build.

"Then, to be able to do it on IMAX, which was the goal, but we didn't know if we'd do it. He didn't announce that as we set off. I mean, we knew that was the intention, but we didn't know if we'd be able to do it, and that is the final piece that just puts you there."

The new movie was shot using a new IMAX camera that relied on the actors and actresses using mirrors.

Matt found working with "the mirror system" to be a new and interesting challenge.

He said: "It's really interesting because that was one of the big questions — is the mirror system going to work? We knew technically it could work, but would it interfere with the ability to do an image?"

Meanwhile, Matt previously explained that he "negotiated" an acting hiatus with his wife - but Nolan changed his plans.

The actor agreed to take a break from the movie business after discussing the issue with his wife Luciana, until Christopher offered him a role in Oppenheimer, the 2023 thriller film.

Matt - who has been married to Luciana since 2005 - told Entertainment Weekly: "This is going to sound made up, but it's actually true.

"I had - not to get too personal - negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off. I had been in 'Interstellar,' and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn't in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­- this is a true story - the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called. This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household."