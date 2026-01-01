Young Washington sequel already in the works

A sequel to Young Washington has been announced, as the original film wows at the box office.

Angel Studios, the faith-based media company behind Young Washington, is celebrating the smashing of its $15 million (£11.2 million) forecast with a $20.8 million (£15.5 million) U.S. opening.

Director, producer and co-writer Jon Erwin took to social media to announce that a Revolutionary War follow-up, 1776, is already in the works.

"This one question keeps coming up. Are you going to make another movie? Is there a follow-up on the life of George Washington? The answer is yes, we are working on another one right now," he revealed. "We have just begun writing another Revolutionary War epic on the year 1776. And if you think Washington is big, wait for 1776; it's epic in every way."

British-Australian actor William Franklyn-Miller plays the first U.S. President George Washington in Young Washington, with Ben Kingsley, Andy Serkis, Mary-Louise Parker and Kelsey Grammer co-starring.

On 4 July, America's Independence Day, the epic historical war drama reached second position at the U.S. box office with $7.6 million (£5.7 million), behind Minions & Monsters' $9.4 million (£7 million).

At a time when few films are aimed at the middle of the US market, Angel Studios has taken full advantage, with Young Washington playing to big audiences in the Mountain, Midwest, South Central, and South regions of the United States.