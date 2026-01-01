Tom Holland thought Christopher Nolan hated his performance in The Odyssey on his first day

Tom Holland thought Christopher Nolan hated his performance on his first day filming The Odyssey because the director kept calling cut every three minutes.

The upcoming film adaptation of Homer's epic poem follows Matt Damon's Odysseus on his decade-long journey to return home to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Holland) after the Trojan War.

On his first day on set, Holland had a big emotional scene, which he described as "one of the most important scenes in my character arc", and he thought Nolan didn't like his performance because he kept calling cut.

However, the Spider-Man actor soon learned that the Oppenheimer filmmaker had to cut every three minutes because the film in the IMAX cameras only lasted that long.

"Working with the IMAX cameras for the first time is an experience," Holland explained in an interview with Fandango. "It is unlike anything I have ever seen before, and I didn't know that it only ran for three minutes. So, I remember you would continue cutting, and I was with (co-star) Jon (Bernthal), like, 'Why does he keep cutting? Why does he keep doing that?'"

"And in my head, I was like, 'Does he not like what we're doing? What is happening?'" he continued. "And then, I remember it was actually (stunt coordinator) George Cottle that was like, 'No, no, no, there's only three minutes in the mag.' I was like, 'Oh, thank god.' I thought I was totally sh**ting the bed in this scene!"

While the first day was one of "the most daunting experiences" of Holland's career, he left the set that day feeling reassured that he could pull off a performance in a film of that scale.

The Odyssey, the first feature film in history to be shot entirely on IMAX 65mm film cameras, also stars Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron, among others.

The film will be released in cinemas on 17 July.