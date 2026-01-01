NFL coach reveals marriage advice Adam Sandler gave Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

National Football League (NFL) coach, Andy Reid, has shared the "touching" advice officiant Adam Sandler gave Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their wedding day.

The music superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs player tied the knot in a lavish ceremony held at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City on Friday.

Sandler served as marriage officiant, and speaking to CNN on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Reid revealed that the comedy icon did a "phenomenal job" of hosting the celebration.

"He said, 'Kiss every chance you have, every day,'" he told the outlet. "Whether you're going to bed or going to work or, you know, wherever, go ahead and kiss her.' And I thought that was, in a simple way, in its simplest form, it really was touching."

Sandler has been married to his wife, Jackie Sandler, with whom he shares two daughters, since 2003.

Elsewhere, Reid went on to express his delight at seeing Taylor and Travis "grow together" as a couple.

"I've had a chance to see them grow together, and that's the most important thing," the coach continued. "That there's a love there, a sincere love, and, obviously, they're different people, from different worlds, but they've come together to join hands, and they're really special together."

Swift and Kelce, both 36, began dating in summer 2023 after the sportsman revealed on his New Heights podcast that he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it during an Eras Tour show. They announced their engagement in August 2025.

Representatives for Swift have not yet offered up details about the big day, except that the bridal party all wore custom-made looks designed by Jonathan Anderson for Christian Dior and that the bride wore Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery.