Mariska Hargitay's husband makes cameo during her final Broadway show

Mariska Hargitay's husband, Peter Hermann, made a surprise cameo during her final performance in Every Brilliant Thing on Sunday.

The Law & Order: SVU star took to the stage on Sunday for her closing night in the one-woman dramedy show at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.

To mark the special occasion, her actor husband made an unexpected appearance alongside her, playing a character called Sam.

In a video posted on the Every Brilliant Thing Instagram account, Hermann could be seen holding hands with Hargitay, who portrays the unnamed narrator, as they performed a comedic scene together.

In the moment, Hargitay's character gives Sam a tour before he suddenly drops to one knee. As she turns to face him, he appears momentarily lost for words, prompting laughter from the audience.

Hermann finally asked, "Will you marry me?" to which Hargitay replied, "And I said, 'Yes! Let's kiss now.'"

The Younger actor stood up and the couple shared an enthusiastic kiss as the audience cheered.

In a second clip shared online, Hargitay was seen on stage receiving a standing ovation at the end of her final performance. She took a bow before jumping off the stage to embrace Hermann.

Hermann later joined her on stage once more, presenting his wife of 22 years with an enormous bouquet of flowers and telling her, "I love you."

The moment comes just two days after the couple attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple.

Hargitay made her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing on 26 May, stepping into the role previously performed by Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe during its original run.

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross is set to take over the role, with performances beginning on 7 July for a limited run through to 9 August.