Whoopi Goldberg stranded in Sicily after Mount Etna erupts

Whoopi Goldberg had a good reason for missing her turn on The View on Monday.

The TV host was notably absent from the latest episode after becoming stranded in Sicily, Italy, where Mount Etna erupted and disrupted travel in the area.

The show played a video message from Goldberg, who explained that airport closures were keeping her from returning to the United States.

She joked that her absence came with a pretty unbeatable excuse in a video that played on E! News.

"I am in Sicily right now, and Mount Etna, who is one of our active volcanoes here in Italy, decided to go off today," she reported.

"I know that we got all kinds of stories about our different vacations. Well, I think my story just takes the cake," she continued, before quipping, "A volcano ate my homework!"

Goldberg was not the only co-host missing from the Hot Topics table. Ana Navarro was stuck in Miami because of weather delays, while Sara Haines was dealing with storm damage.

That left Joy Behar stepping in as moderator, even though she typically does not appear on Mondays. She was joined by Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and guest co-host Michelle Buteau, who had originally been scheduled as a guest before rallying to fill out the panel.

It's unclear exactly when Goldberg will make it back to the States, as she explained all the airports there are closed, but she assured viewers she will be back "as soon as I can".