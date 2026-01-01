Ryan Seacrest reveals he was unable to attend Taylor Swift's wedding after accepting invite

Ryan Seacrest has revealed that he accepted an invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding but had to cancel it weeks later.

The TV personality revealed on his radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, on Monday that he was originally supposed to attend the pop superstar and sportsman's wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday.

However, he had to cancel his spot after being booked to host Disney's coverage of America's Fourth of July weekend, marking 250 years of independence.

"I RSVP'd to go, and then Disney hired me to do the 4th of July 250 special on the 3rd and the 4th, and so I had to cancel," he told his co-hosts, admitting that he was "kind of torn" and tried to figure out if he could go to both.

"Trust me, I went through the minutes. I couldn't have done both," he insisted. "And the actual wedding was in the afternoon... But I was so honoured and thrilled to be invited."

The American Idol host shared that he bumped into Taylor and Travis two weeks after he'd RSVP'd to their invite and he expressed his excitement about attending their big day.

"You know, the irony was, after I RSVP'd to the wedding, I saw them at dinner at a restaurant and we talked about the event - 'cause we didn't say (wedding) out loud - and she was like, 'Oh, it's going to be so much fun. We're gonna have the best time. It's gonna go late,'" he recalled. "I'm like, 'I cannot wait. I'm so excited.' I met Travis for the first time, actually."

He continued, "I RSVP'd yes. I saw them a couple of weeks later to confirm. Then I had to cancel. But I had no choice. It's part of my job at Disney to do these things."

Ryan noted that he had to keep the invite a secret from everybody, so whenever they spoke about the wedding on the radio show, he was "screaming" on the inside.

In addition, musician James Taylor revealed at his annual Independence Day weekend show in Massachusetts that he was invited to the wedding but ultimately didn't go.

According to reports, around 1,000 guests attended the celebrity wedding of the year, including Brad Pitt, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Ed Sheeran and Sabrina Carpenter.