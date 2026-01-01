Simone Biles responds to criticism over her invitation to Taylor Swift's wedding

Simone Biles has responded to a critic questioning why she was invited to Taylor Swift's wedding.

The Olympic gymnast and her husband, Jonathan Owens, were among the reported 1,000 guests who watched the pop superstar tie the knot with American footballer Travis Kelce in Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday.

After Simone posted pictures of her and Jonathan's matching dark red wedding outfits on Instagram on Monday, a user took to the comments to question the sports star's attendance.

"When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?" the commenter wrote with a laughing emoji, and Simone replied, "Remember this, I only show y'all what I want y'all to know."

While little is known about their personal friendship, Simone and Taylor have voiced support for each other on social media over the years.

Most recently, the gymnast used Taylor's song Ready for It? as the soundtrack to her floor routine at the 2024 Paris Olympics

In addition, the Blank Space singer narrated a video about Simone ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Games, dubbing her a hero.

Responding to the video at the time, the Olympian wrote on X, "I'm crying... how special. I love you @taylorswift13."

Taylor then replied, "I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

The star-studded wedding guest list included Brad Pitt, Lena Dunham, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Jack Antonoff, Hugh Grant, Dakota Johnson, Jason Sudeikis, Mariska Hargitay, and Suki Waterhouse, among many more.

At the world premiere of The Odyssey on Monday, Suki's partner, Robert Pattinson, told Entertainment Tonight he didn't attend because he was shooting The Batman: Part II at the time.