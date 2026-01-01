Tiffany Haddish jokes about missing out on invitation to Taylor Swift's wedding

Tiffany Haddish has joked about being upset over missing out on Taylor Swift's wedding.

The music superstar tied the knot with NFL player Travis Kelce in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City on Friday evening.

Swift and Kelce reportedly invited over 1,000 guests, with the ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler.

During her stint as guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, Haddish took the opportunity to address the snub in her monologue.

"Let me ask you a question. How can someone look this good and not get invited to the Taylor Swift wedding?" she began, gesturing to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photoshoot cover.

The Girls Trip star went on to declare that she and Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez were the "only two" celebrities not invited to the bash.

"Like everybody was there," the comedian sighed. "They had every famous person on Earth. Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, J.Lo, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Steven Spielberg, the bass player from Fall Out Boy, George Stephanopoulos. I mean, no offence to George Stephanopoulos, but why the f**k did they invite George Stephanopoulos? The f**k?!?"

Accordingly, Haddish insisted that it was "a waste" to not have her at the nuptials.

"All those sexy men in tuxedos and no Tiffany to make them feel beautiful. That's my job, to make men feel beautiful," she smiled. "But I'm sure there's a good explanation. Maybe Taylor, she just didn't have the right email for me. So Taylor, if you're watching, you can send all future invitations to hornytiffsheready420@hotmail.com."

Swift and Kelce, both 36, began dating in summer 2023 and got engaged in August 2025.