Julia Garner to star in true crime drama Guilty Creatures

Julia Garner is to headline a new TV thriller show, Guilty Creatures.

On Monday, producers at Apple TV announced that the Ozark actress will star in and executive produce the upcoming project.

I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie will direct the series, which will be adapted from the acclaimed 2024 true-crime book, Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida, by author Mikita Brottman.

Brottman will also serve as an executive producer, alongside showrunner Stuart Zicherman, among others.

"The series delves into the psyche of a torrid romance and subsequent act of murder between two young, adulterous but God-fearing lovers, unravelling their complex lives and the emotional toll of living as killers for 18 years," a synopsis reads. "This riveting true-crime narrative, set against a backdrop of sex and murder in the Florida panhandle, promises to become an instant classic."

Further details about casting and a potential release date have not yet been revealed.

Garner is known for playing Ruth Langmore on the Netflix crime drama Ozark from 2017 until 2022. She won three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for her performance.

More recently, the 32-year-old portrayed fraudster Anna Delvey in the 2022 Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna and starred in three films last year - The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Wolf Man, and Weapons.