NEWS "You've got a friend in me" – Tom Hanks helps launch the new Sara Cox Breakfast Show Newsdesk Share with :





The Sara Cox Breakfast Show welcomed Hollywood legend Tom Hanks to celebrate its grand launch on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. In a warm and humorous studio conversation, the Oscar-winning actor reflected on his remarkable career, offered advice on overcoming first-day nerves, and discussed the enduring appeal of the Toy Story franchise as the latest installment hits cinemas.



Hanks praised Cox on her high-profile morning debut, speaking candidly about the inherent uncertainty actors face at the start of any film project. He revealed that confidence typically only arrives "by day three" once the cast and crew settle into working together. The pair also bonded over a shared passion for radio, with Hanks discussing his own broadcast venture, Boss Radio 66, and his love for discovering forgotten musical classics.



The emotional peak of the broadcast came when Hanks responded to a touching listener email detailing how the character of Woody helped two non-verbal brothers develop their vocal and social communication skills over years of viewing. Deeply moved by the impact of the films, the actor delighted the family by slipping effortlessly back into character to record a special, personalized message as Woody directly to the young fans.



Hanks also explained why Toy Story 5 feels incredibly timely for modern audiences, as Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the beloved gang confront the growing dominance of technology and digital screen time in children's lives. Describing the film as an authentic reflection of modern family struggles, he celebrated the film's ability to inspire a rediscovery of simple play and imagination. The wide-ranging interview further touched upon Hanks' famous love of manual typewriters and his personal choice to reject smartphone addiction.



The new-look morning programme places listeners at the heart of the format, mixing popular segments like "Kids In the Car" with fresh interactive features. Following the star-studded opener, the premiere week lineup continues with pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo on Wednesday and Matt Damon on Friday.

