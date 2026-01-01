John Cho and Kal Penn back for Harold Kumar 4

John Cho and Kal Penn are returning for a fourth instalment in the Harold Kumar franchise, according to producer Greg Shapiro.

The movie mogul was speaking at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic on Tuesday (07Jul26) when he made the revelation that “everybody’s back” on board for the next chapter.

He said: “We’re working on the screenplay right now for the next Harold and Kumar movie, but everybody’s back – the actors, the writers – the writers are directing.”

While he didn’t refer to anyone by name, the main actors in the film are Cho and Penn, while writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg will take the helm.

In fact, things are going so well developing the film that they’re going to start “shooting it soon”.

Greg added: “It’s just like any movie where it all has to come together in the right way.”

Harold Kumar Go to White Castle became a cult classic following its 2004 release, and its success spawned the sequels Harold Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay in 2008 and 2011’s A Very Harold Kumar 3D Christmas.

Speaking previously about the concept of the Harold Kumar movies running indefinitely, John told the Daily Actor that it “might be fun”.

He mused: “I don’t know what it is about these guys but there is something elastic about the situation, about the setup of Harold and Kumar that it doesn’t feel like an arc in the way that, not to compare us to them but like for instance Star Wars.

“You can already tell where in the first one there is this arc coming, and we’re very loose and unstructured.

“It just feels episodic and just as long as the situation is interesting and people are into it, I think really, as long as it’s funny, why not?

“It’s just basically an odd couple movie so we get an interesting situation and it’s truthful, why not?”

However, in a separate interview, John revealed that he and Kal signed a “three-picture deal” for the Harold Kumar movies.

With Kal telling The Varsity: “It’s always up to the studio, if and when they want to do it, but from the beginning, it’s a nice obligation to have as an actor.

“If someone is telling you that they may give you some career stability — especially with characters that we love to play. It’s not a bad thing.”