Nicole Kidman celebrates daughter Sunday Rose's 18th

Nicole Kidman has celebrated her daughter Sunday Rose's 18th birthday with a pair of sweet throwback photos.

The Moulin Rouge! star took to Instagram to share snaps of herself holding Sunday Rose as a baby.

A second snap showed Sunday running around while wearing white angel wings.

"Happy 18th my angel, you couldn't be more loved," Kidman captioned the photos.

Several fans and celebrities rushed to send their best wishes to the teenager, including Reese Witherspoon, who wrote, "Happy Birthday, Sunny."

Kidman shares Sunday and daughter Faith Margaret, 15, with her ex-husband, Keith Urban, from whom she split in September after 19 years of marriage.

The actor is also the mother to Bella, 33, and Connor, 31, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Sunday, meanwhile, celebrated her milestone birthday in Paris, where she walked the runway for the latest Dior couture show on Monday.

The model shared photos from the show on Instagram, captioning them "Dior couture round 2. Eek thank u for another wonderful show x."

Sunday made her debut as a runway model back in October 2024 during Paris Fashion Week and she has walked multiple shows in the two years since then.

Two months ago, she was one of two celebrity children who attended the Met Gala, despite the event having a rule that guests must be 18 years old or over.