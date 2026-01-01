Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson set to play stuntman hiding dementia diagnosis in new movie

Dwayne Johnson is set to play a stuntman hiding a dementia diagnosis from those around him in a new action drama.

The WWE legend turned Hollywood megastar, also known as The Rock, has signed up to star in Free Byrd, which is the latest filming coming from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity studio.

As reported by Variety, Johnson will place a Las Vegas motorcycle stuntman who is hiding his dementia diagnosis from everyone, including his mechanic brother, before one last risky jump.

The official logline teases that the movie "examines and confronts the mind’s vast mysteries and the beauty and power of asking for help before it’s too late".

The script was originated by Jon Boyer, but Train Dreams' Greg Kwedar is set to rewrite the screenplay and helm the movie.

In a statement, The Wrecking Machine star Johnson said: "Free Byrd is a gift in many ways.

“Emblematic of life’s sacred beauty, as well as life’s harsh and callous reality.

"The subject matter of Free Byrd has become deeply personal to Greg Kwedar and myself as we’ve started to unpack this fateful journey together."

Johnson praised Artists Equity for being "incredible filmmaking and artistic partners", as well as matching "Greg’s vision for the film"

He added that are also "all connected to our story in their own unique and personal ways".

Johnson teased: "When the mind of a loved one begins to slip away, life sure takes on a whole new meaning.”

Meanwhile, Affleck and Damon - who serve as Artists Equity CEO and Chief Content Officer, respectively - praised those involved in the movie.

They said: "This is a project that all of us at the company have connected with personally.

"Greg is one of the most exciting writer-directors working today, and Dwayne is an extraordinary talent and person.

"We are extremely excited that they have chosen to make this with us and very much look forward to sharing the finished film with audiences.”

Johnson will soon be seen reprising his role as shape-shifting demigod Maui in the upcoming live-action reboot of Moana, which originally dropped as an animated film in 2016 and landed a 2024 sequel.

Now, the actor has hinted there will be more to come in the animated franchise.

Speaking at a press conference in Brazil to promote Moana, Variety reports he said: "Yes, we have talked about Moana 3, yes.

"But first, live-action Moana, we’ll let that come out first. We have [the] amazing Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, who have been our writers … they will pen Moana 3.”