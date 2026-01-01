Katie Couric reveals 'freaky' experience with transient global amnesia

Katie Couric has revealed that she was diagnosed with transient global amnesia after a "freaky" health scare last month.

The 69-year-old broadcast journalist revealed in a Substack post titled "A Day I'll Never Remember" that she had a scary memory-loss experience at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado on 27 June.

Couric shared that the last thing she remembered before her memory went blank was that she "was excited to go to the hot dog stand for lunch".

She took part in two panels at the Aspen Institute and can "remember nothing from either panel" and has "no idea what (they) talked about".

Her husband John Molner then recalled that an intern told him that "Katie wasn't feeling well". After taking the journalist to Aspen Valley Hospital, Katie revealed the extent of her memory loss to the doctors.

"When I was asked the month, the year, and who was president, I got them wrong," she wrote. "I wasn't sure of the month. I thought it was 2024. And I believed Joe Biden was president."

They conducted an MRI scan on Couric to determine if she'd suffered a stroke. After that was ruled out, they diagnosed her with transient global amnesia, or a sudden, temporary loss of the ability to form new memories. They assured her that her memory would return the next day, and it did.

"While this was a freaky occurrence, it could have been much more serious," Couric noted. "So ultimately, I'm relieved - even though several hours of a Saturday in June will always be missing for me."