Bijou Phillips undergoes second kidney transplant

Bijou Phillips has undergone a second kidney transplant.

The actress, who was born with underdeveloped kidneys and received her first transplant in 2017, revealed on social media earlier this year that she had suffered complications and needed a new kidney.

After months of undergoing dialysis while awaiting a new donor, the 46-year-old revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she had a new kidney.

Alongside photos from the hospital, Bijou revealed that she received the organ through kidney exchange and voucher programs.

"I am beyond beyond grateful to everyone who rushed into help me, get checked to donate, you are all hero's (sic)!" she began. "My wonderful brother donated in the kidney exchange! He saved a life, and the life he saved had a special person donate for them, and then a few weeks later! The voucher program found me a perfect match! So close it's like I got the kidney from one of my parents!"

The Almost Famous actress noted that the transplant procedure was different to her prior operation, and she felt much better post-surgery than last time.

"I didn't even really need much pain medication at all, just Tylenol! I feel at five days out like I did four months after my last surgery!" she remarked. "The technique he developed is brilliant and he is a lifesaver!"

Bijou went on to thank the staff at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles for being "so wonderful and amazing" during her hospitalisation.

In the comments, Paris Hilton expressed her delight at the update, writing, "So happy for you... Love you so much sis."

Bijou shares a daughter with her estranged husband Danny Masterson. The That '70s Show star is currently serving 30 years in prison on rape charges.