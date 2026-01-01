Jennifer Grey mourning death of mother Jo Wilder

Jennifer Grey has paid tribute to her late mother Jo Wilder following her death at the age of 94.

The Dirty Dancing actress announced on Instagram on Tuesday that Wilder died "on her own terms" and "by her own choosing" on Saturday 4 July - America's Independence Day - a week after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

"True to who she was, she chose grace over fear, understanding that leaving this world with dignity is an honor, not a tragedy," she wrote alongside black-and-white throwback snaps of Wilder, including pictures with Grey as a young child.

"She was gorgeous and talented - a promising young actress on the New York stage in her youth. She used to say she never fully answered that calling; she became a mother instead," she continued. "If she'd chosen ambition over my brother and me, we never would have had the mother we had. Her passion found other outlets: she was a lifelong activist, fiercely attuned to right and wrong. And for years, many people discovered her extraordinary eye through Wilder Place, her store on Melrose (Avenue)."

Grey, 66, concluded her post by writing, "She was brave and deep. I love you, Mom. Thank you for showing me how to do it all, even this, with grace."

The Ferris Bueller's Day Off star, whose father is actor Joel Grey, was inundated with supportive messages in the comments from celebrities including Debra Messing, Richard E. Grant, Lea Thompson and Elizabeth Berkley.

Friends star Maggie Wheeler wrote, "I have been thinking of you so much. I am lucky to have known your beautiful mother through the years of our friendship. She was fierce and kind and curious.. and .. she was deeply blessed with a daughter who showed her the most unwavering love unwavering support."

Meanwhile, Grey's actor ex-husband, Clark Gregg, posted three heart emojis, and Josh Gad wrote, "Sending you so much love."