The Pitt and Hacks lead 2026 Emmy nominations

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The Pitt and Hacks lead the nominations for this year's Emmy Awards.
The nominees for the 78th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, with previous winners Liza Colón-Zayas, best known for playing Tina in The Bear, and Jeff Hiller, who starred as Joel in Somebody Somewhere, revealing this year's contenders.
Max medical drama The Pitt tops this year's nominations with 25 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch.
Close behind is comedy-drama Hacks with 24 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart as Deborah Vance.
Other top nominees include Widow's Bay with 19 nominations, followed by Pluribus with 18 and Beef with 16.
Jason Bateman is this year's most nominated performer, earning four nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
Quinta Brunson, Paul W. Downs, Matthew Rhys, Jason Segel, Martin Short and Noah Wyle follow with three nominations each.
Returning contenders include Paradise, Slow Horses, Shrinking, Only Murders in the Building and Abbott Elementary, while newcomers Margo's Got Money Troubles, Your Friends and Neighbors, Pluribus and Widow's Bay earned breakthrough nominations.
The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on 14 September, with Law & Order: SVU star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay set to host. It will mark the first time a woman has hosted the ceremony in 15 years.
Here is the main list of winners:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends and Neighbors
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo's got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow's Bay
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding TV Movie
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti - The Testaments
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seahorn - Pluribus
Zendaya - Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man
Steve Carell - Rooster
Matthew Rhys - Widows Bay
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Elle Fanning - Margo's got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback
Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed - Bait
Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac - Beef
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan - Beef
Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball - The Pitt
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt
Gerran Howell - The Pitt
Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey - Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Taylor Dearden - The Pitt
Fiona Dourif - The Pitt
Allison Janney - The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
Karolina Wyrdra
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs - Hacks
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Nick Offerman - Margo's Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root - Widow's Bay
Michael Urie - Shrinking
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo's Got Money Troubles
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jason Bateman - DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd - Half Man
David Harbour - DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins - DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton - Beef
Nick Offerman - Death by Lightning
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning - All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday - DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung - Beef
Constance Zimmer - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Variety series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Reality Competition Program
Dancing With the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
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