The Pitt and Hacks lead 2026 Emmy nominations

The Pitt and Hacks lead the nominations for this year's Emmy Awards.

The nominees for the 78th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, with previous winners Liza Colón-Zayas, best known for playing Tina in The Bear, and Jeff Hiller, who starred as Joel in Somebody Somewhere, revealing this year's contenders.

Max medical drama The Pitt tops this year's nominations with 25 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch.

Close behind is comedy-drama Hacks with 24 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart as Deborah Vance.

Other top nominees include Widow's Bay with 19 nominations, followed by Pluribus with 18 and Beef with 16.

Jason Bateman is this year's most nominated performer, earning four nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Quinta Brunson, Paul W. Downs, Matthew Rhys, Jason Segel, Martin Short and Noah Wyle follow with three nominations each.

Returning contenders include Paradise, Slow Horses, Shrinking, Only Murders in the Building and Abbott Elementary, while newcomers Margo's Got Money Troubles, Your Friends and Neighbors, Pluribus and Widow's Bay earned breakthrough nominations.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on 14 September, with Law & Order: SVU star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay set to host. It will mark the first time a woman has hosted the ceremony in 15 years.

Here is the main list of winners:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends and Neighbors

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding TV Movie

Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti - The Testaments

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seahorn - Pluribus

Zendaya - Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man

Steve Carell - Rooster

Matthew Rhys - Widows Bay

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Elle Fanning - Margo's got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed - Bait

Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac - Beef

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan - Beef

Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball - The Pitt

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt

Gerran Howell - The Pitt

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey - Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden - The Pitt

Fiona Dourif - The Pitt

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Karolina Wyrdra

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs - Hacks

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Nick Offerman - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root - Widow's Bay

Michael Urie - Shrinking

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jason Bateman - DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd - Half Man

David Harbour - DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins - DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton - Beef

Nick Offerman - Death by Lightning

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning - All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday - DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung - Beef

Constance Zimmer - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Variety series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Reality Competition Program

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors