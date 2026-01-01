Margaret Qualley sparks split rumours after she deletes Jack Antonoff wedding photos

Margaret Qualley has sparked rumours that she and husband Jack Antonoff may have split after deleting photos from their wedding day from her Instagram account.

Speculation about the state of the couple's relationship ignited after fans noticed that images from their 2023 nuptials had disappeared from the actress' Instagram grid.

In March, Margaret shared a series of photos from her wedding to Jack as she promoted his band Bleachers' single Dirty Wedding Dress, which references their marriage.

The now-deleted images included a number of snaps from the celebration, including pictures of the actress wearing her wedding dresses.

Margaret most recently shared a photo of her singer-songwriter and music producer husband on her Instagram Stories on 31 March, as she wished him a happy birthday.

The Substance actress posted an image of Jack with his arm wrapped around her, writing, "Happy birthday sweetheart."

While many photos of Jack appear to have been removed from Margaret's account, two images posted in 2025 remain.

To add fuel to the speculation, the Maid actress appeared to miss Jack's friend and frequent collaborator Taylor Swift's wedding on Friday.

The 42-year-old producer attended the star-studded event at New York's Madison Square Garden with his sister Rachel instead.

Margaret also appeared to be absent from the rehearsal dinner, which was attended by 100 guests, including Jack and Rachel, at the same venue on 2 July.

In addition, back in April, she changed her Instagram handle to sarahmargaretqualley23 from isimostar, which fans believed was a reference to the Bleachers song Isimo.

Margaret and Jack first began dating in summer 2021 and they tied the knot two years later in August 2023.