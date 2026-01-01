Bunnie Xo sparks romance rumours with reality star Dylan Wolf

Bunnie Xo has been spotted hanging out with reality star Dylan Wolf.

In new snaps obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the model snuggled up to the Calabasas Confidential star as they hung out with a group of friends.

The sighting came a day after the pair were caught making out at her estranged husband Jelly Roll's Nashville bar.

The duo seemed to giggle and chat during the outing, with the Dumb Blonde podcast host and the reality TV personality wearing matching outfits of black tank tops and cowboy boots. Wolf also sported the same "I love a girl from Malibu" ball cap that he'd previously worn while kissing her the day prior.

The pair were seen on 4 July locking lips while hanging out at Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wolf subsequently took to TikTok with Bunnie, writing atop the clip, "@everyone thinking they're connecting the dots" over the sighting. "Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo," he added in the caption.

Wolf, who appears in Netflix's new reality series, was previously linked to model Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna and her husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

The pair were spotted holding hands during an outing in Los Angeles in November last year, although Wolf told Decider in May that they're "no longer tied together".

Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie in May after nearly a decade of marriage.