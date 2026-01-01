Cheetah Girls greenlit for return with Raven-Symoné

Disney is bringing back The Cheetah Girls.

The company announced on Wednesday that a new movie, titled The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, has been greenlit for streaming.

Debra Martin Chase, who exec produced the original trilogy, and original star Raven-Symoné are on board to executive produce the new movie.

Symoné will also reprise her role as Galleria, while Adrienne Bailon returns as Chanel.

Also returning for a "special appearance" will be original star Sabrina Bryan as Dorinda. Lynn Whitfield and Lori Alter will reprise their roles as Dorothea and Juanita.

The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen will also feature a new cast of actors including Percy Jackson and the Olympians Leah Sava' Jeffries as Galleria's daughter Faith; and Electric Bloom's Carmen Sanchez as Chanel's sister Dior.

In addition, Sophia Bush will appear in a supporting role.

The official logline explains, "The story picks up when Cheetah Girls Galleria and Chanel, alongside Galleria's daughter Faith and her three friends, travel to Africa to volunteer at a wildlife sanctuary. Along the way, these four teen girls test their friendship, find their voice, and discover the true Cheetah spirit as they save the preserve and ultimately take the stage as the new Cheetah Girls."

Symoné teased the news earlier in the day in a video posted to Instagram with the caption: "It's happening, and it's CHEETAHLISHIOUS!"

The Cheetah Girls franchise is one of the most popular Disney Channel Original Movie franchises. The three movies are based on the Cheetah Girls book series by Deborah Gregory.