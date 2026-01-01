Luke Wilson and girlfriend Kendall Yates welcome first baby together

Luke Wilson is a first-time father at 54.

The Hawk star and his girlfriend announced the news by bringing their newborn daughter to a reception event for the Netflix show, held in Newport Beach, California.

The Anchorman star and Yates arrived at the event just after 5pm and introduced the newborn to guests and Wilson's castmates.

The couple have been dating for a few years, but have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight.

The newborn will be cousin to the children of Luke's brothers, Owen Wilson and Andrew Wilson.

Wedding Crashers star Luke is father to three children: Robert Ford, born 2011; Finn, born 2014; and daughter Lyla, born in October 2018.

Andrew has at least one child: a son named Joey.

Luke, who is 30 years older than his partner, told People magazine in 2021 that he was feeling a bit "panicky" about his then-approaching 50th birthday.

"Thirty didn't matter to me. Forty didn't matter to me," he told the outlet. "I just steamrolled right through it, but 50. I don't know if it's getting to me because I am sore when I wake up in the middle of the night, and I am forgetting the names of people I know."

"So I don't know. It's definitely one of those things that has had me thinking, 'Oh, OK. So this is where the phrase midlife crisis comes from,'" he admitted.