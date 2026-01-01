Connor Storrie reflects on 'incredibly surreal' Emmy nomination

Connor Storrie has earned his first Emmy nomination, but it's not for the show that made him famous.

The Heated Rivalry breakout star earned a nomination in the Best Guest Actor in a Comedy category on Wednesday morning for his Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

Heated Rivalry is ineligible for the Emmys because it's a Canadian-financed production, but Storrie was eligible through the long-running sketch comedy show, on which he appeared earlier this year.

The actor hosted the 28 February episode of SNL, and brought out his friend and onscreen Heated Rivalry beau, Hudson Williams, for a sketch.

"SNL was such a 'pinch me' moment in my career," Storrie told The Hollywood Reporter about the nomination.

"It was a formative part of my life growing up, so to be recognised by the Academy for hosting feels incredibly surreal. I'm so grateful to everyone who made that night possible."

The Guest Actor in a Comedy gong is typically given out at the Creative Arts Emmys, ahead of the televised main event.

Texas-born Storrie is in a unique situation this awards season. While Heated Rivalry took home 16 awards at the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Drama Series, and Best Lead Performer for Williams, Storrie was not eligible for a prize as he's American.