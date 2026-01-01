Jaime King breaks silence over absence from Taylor Swift's wedding

Jaime King has broken her silence over her absence from her pal Taylor Swift's wedding.

The Hart of Dixie actress has shared an insight into the state of her friendship with the pop superstar after she and her 10-year-old son Leo - Taylor's godson - did not watch the singer get married to sportsman Travis Kelce in New York last Friday.

Setting the record straight, Jaime's publicist told Page Six, "The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames's godmother is because they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances."

They continued, "Leo Thames is still too young for a large adult wedding celebration, but he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce's marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break."

The statement was in response to the outlet's report suggesting that none of Taylor's five godchildren attended her wedding at Madison Square Garden.

In addition to Leo, the superstar is godmother to all four of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children. However, the actors did not attend the service, sparking speculation that Taylor and Blake were no longer friends.

Around 1,000 guests were invited to the celebrity wedding of the year, including Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Hugh Grant, Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Lena Dunham and the Haim sisters.

Taylor and Jaime became close friends after meeting at a Golden Globes party in 2014, and the 47-year-old asked the Blank Space singer to be the godmother to her youngest son Leo when he was born the following year.

According to insiders, the friends reportedly haven't been spotted together in years or been in touch for a long time.