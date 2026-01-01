Patrick Dempsey rules out bid for U.S. Senate

Patrick Dempsey recently gave "real thought" to running for the U.S. Senate but ultimately decided against the idea.

On Wednesday, Democratic nominee Graham Platner officially ended his campaign for the upcoming election in Maine after being accused of sexual misconduct, allegations he denied.

Amid the controversy, some fans called on Dempsey - who was born in Lewiston - to run for the Senate.

And in an op-ed published in the Portland Press Herald this week, the Grey's Anatomy actor noted that the support had been "flattering".

"I love my home state of Maine. I care deeply about the people who live there and, like so many Americans, I'm concerned about the direction our country is heading," he wrote. "I gave it real thought. Not because I was looking for a new career, but because I asked myself an honest question: Could I make a meaningful difference? That question led me to another one I think matters even more."

But after a lot of reflection, Dempsey concluded that he isn't the right person for the job.

"After a lot of thought, I realized the answer is no. Not because public service isn't honorable - it absolutely is. But because I believe I can contribute more effectively through the life I've already built," the 60-year-old declared. "So no, I'm not running for office. But I am asking something of the people who do. Lead with humility. Tell the truth. Put people before party."

Dempsey also emphasised that he remains committed to campaigning for education services and funding The Dempsey Center. The Enchanted star co-founded the organisation in 2008, with the aim of providing personalised and comprehensive cancer care at no cost.

"The Dempsey Center has shown me what's possible when people put aside differences and focus on helping one another. I've watched volunteers, healthcare professionals, small businesses, major corporations, donors and neighbors come together for one purpose: caring for people during some of the hardest moments of their lives. No one asks who you voted for before offering support. That's the America I know. That's what I want to see in the leader we send to the Senate," he added.

The Senate election in Maine is set to be held on 3 November.