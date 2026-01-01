Daisy Edgar-Jones opens up about romance with Ben Seed

Daisy Edgar-Jones has shared a rare insight into her relationship with boyfriend Ben Seed.

The Normal People star, who was first linked to the British photographer in summer 2023, has admitted that balancing their romance with her demanding acting career can be "really tough".

Speaking to British Vogue, Daisy explained how the couple make their relationship work.

"We try not to go longer than three weeks without seeing each other if possible," she said. "We're intensely together and then intensely apart but somehow it works."

The Twisters actress said they rely on technology to stay connected while spending time apart.

"It can be hard when I'm so far away, it can be really tough, but thank goodness for FaceTime," she shared. "We find ways to make it work."

Elsewhere in the interview, Daisy, 28, revealed that she would be keen to work with Ben professionally after the pair recently collaborated on a magazine shoot.

"We had fun recently when he got hired to shoot me for a magazine and they didn't know that we were together," she told the publication. "I was like 'Should we tell them?' I love shooting with him. I know him so well, so I can really relax and be creative."

The actress continued, "Sometimes he'll be like, 'Do you fancy shooting this thing?' And we'll just go and do something in the studio together that feels really artistic."

Daisy went on to describe Ben as "passionate", revealing she would "love" to be directed by him one day.

"He loves film and he's so great to talk to about it, and so passionate, but he also sees it from a different angle," she divulged. "I would love to be directed by him. He's so talented."