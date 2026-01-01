Paris Hilton 'still processing' closure of Provo Canyon school

Paris Hilton has admitted that she is "still processing" the closure of the school where she was allegedly abused as a teenager.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Utah boarding school's girls' programme will permanently cease operations on 6 August after the state revoked its licence.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Hilton reflected on the news, describing it as a significant milestone.

"I'm still processing this incredible moment," she wrote. "The news about Provo Canyon School is a reminder that change is possible when survivors refuse to stay silent."

The Simple Life star said the closure marked an important victory but stressed there was still more work to do.

"While this victory means so much, I know our work isn't over," she shared. "We will keep fighting until every child is safe."

"They tried to break our spirits, but they didn't break our hearts," Hilton continued of the school. "What inspires me most is seeing so many survivors choose compassion over cruelty, hope over fear, and advocacy over silence. We were hurt, but we refused to become the people who hurt us."

Hilton has previously claimed she suffered abuse during her time at Provo Canyon School, where she was a student from 1998 to early 1999. She testified about the alleged abuse before the U.S. Congress in 2024 and has repeatedly called for the facility to be shut down.

The entrepreneur is a prominent advocate for child safety and has campaigned to reform the multi-billion-dollar "troubled teen industry" and end institutional child abuse.

The state's action, which came into effect on Monday, cited multiple non-compliance issues at the school's Springville campus.

According to state regulators, the school committed chronic and serious safety violations, including the use of unnecessary physical restraint, aggressive physical contact and instances of neglect.

The school has 15 days to challenge the decision.