Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to join Prince Harry in UK with their children

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK this week.

She will travel with the couple's children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

Although she was initially expected to join Harry at an event at Birmingham's NEC for the Invictus Games, it's believed she will no longer make a public appearance.

The family were originally due to make the trip together, but then cancelled their plans due to security concerns.

It's thought that the children may meet their grandfather, King Charles, for the first time in four years. They last saw him at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Meghan hasn't been in the UK since the Queen's funeral that September.

It's believed Harry is keen to take Archie and Lilibet to visit Diana's grave at Althorp, Northants, for the first time during his visit.

Meghan, Archie and Lilibet have been in an undisclosed location in Europe this week, while Harry has been in the UK.

When the security for their UK trip was rescinded, a source told the Guardian that Harry was "distraught" and didn't want his children to be "chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane."

It's not known whether Harry will meet William or any other members of the royal family during his trip.