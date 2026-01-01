Emily Ratajkowski's new book sells to Penguin after 12-way bidding war

Emily Ratajkowski has signed a seven-figure deal with Penguin Press for her next book.

The tome, titled Mother F*cker was snapped up after a 12-way bidding war, Deadline reports.

Following the success of her 2021 New York Times bestseller, My Body, Ratajkowski returns to the literary world with an examination of modern female identity through her experiences as a newly single mother on the dating scene in New York City.

It is based on her viral candid essay Sex As a Single Mom, which she wrote for New York magazine's The Cut.

The American model, actor, author, podcast host and entrepreneur currently has an Apple TV series in the works with author Stephanie Danler about female identity and modern motherhood.

Ratajkowski rose to global fame after starring in Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams' 2013 music video Blurred Lines. She has since starred in the Netflix miniseries Too Much in addition to David Fincher's Gone Girl and the Entourage feature film. She's also the host and EP of the podcast High Low With EmRata.

Ratajkowski is also the founder of the successful apparel and swimwear line Inamorata.

She was married to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard from 2018 to 2022, and the two co-parent their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.