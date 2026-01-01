J.K. Simmons reveals exactly what he thinks about Batgirl being shelved

J.K. Simmons found it "bizarre" when Batgirl was shelved.

The 71-year-old star was due to portray Gotham City Police Department commissioner James Gordon in the movie - which had Leslie Grace attached as titular star Batgirl/ Barbara Gordon - but the film was pulled from the HBO Max release schedule in 2022 by Warner Bros. and DC Films.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast about the decision, Simmons said: "It’s bizarre. Apparently, one test audience saw it, and you know, it wasn’t like it was a bad score from the test audience.

"It was a whatever business decision obviously, and then, Justice League, which was a very small part, had its own drama attached to it.

"But then Zack’s cut... the director’s cut came out, which the DC fans really love."

Simmons admitted he had a "good time" making the motion picture and he thought it would be a "fun superhero movie".

He added: "When Batgirl came along with Adil and Bilall, it was an exciting prospect to be part of the origin story of Batgirl.

"For those who don’t know, Commissioner Gordon’s daughter. Maybe we’ll never know... We really had a good time making it and thought it was going to be a fun superhero movie. Oh well."

While Simmons found it odd that Batgirl was shelved in post-production, Michael Keaton - who was to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/ Batman in the film - didn't care "one way or another" about the project being axed.

Speaking to GQ in 2024, he said: "No, I didn’t care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check."

But Keaton did have sympathy for the film's directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

He added: "I like those boys. They’re nice guys. I pull for them.

"I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. Me? I'm good."

The Batgirl directors previously said they were "shocked" and "saddened" at the studio's decision to axe the movie.

The pair said: "Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life.

"We are forever grateful to have been part of that team. (It) was a dream to work with such fantastic actors."

They also praised lead actress Leslie's "passion, dedication and humanity", adding: "In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honour to have been a part of the DC Extended Universe, even if it was for a brief moment."