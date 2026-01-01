Paul Feig 'going even darker' with horror/thriller Detention

Director Paul Feig is embracing the dark side by signing up to direct horror/thriller Detention.

The Bridesmaids movie maker is known for his light-hearted films but he's been leaning away from his comedy roots recently, directing Sydney Sweeney's psychological thriller The Housemaid last year, and now he's going even darker by teaming up with horror production companies Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Platinum Dunes for a new project.

The plot of Detention is being kept under wraps but Deadline.com reports it is a "horror thriller" which "excited" Feig because he "wanted to try something even darker" after directing The Housemaid.

Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Platinum Dunes previously produced The Purge movies among others.

As well as Detention, Feig is also working on a sequel to The Housemaid - The Housemaid's Secret- which will be released in 2027.

The first film tells the story of Millie Calloway (Sydney Sweeney) who lies on her resume to become a live-in nanny for wealthy couple Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar), who have dangerous secrets.

The highly-anticipated follow-up is in early development with an earlier release date than fans might have expected.

Lionsgate announced that The Housemaid's Secret will be released on December 17, 2027 and production is set to get underway later this year.

The follow-up is based on author Freida McFadden's novel of the same name. Sweeney will reprise her role as Nina in the sequel, while Michele Morrone (Enzo Accardi) is back, and Kirsten Dunst is joining the cast.

Feig revealed The Housemaid’s Secret will start shooting this autumn as the cast and crew are "ready to go".

He told The Hollywood Reporter at the Academy Awards on March 15: "We're going to start shooting in the fall. The script is all finished, we're just doing a little bit of rewrites on it. We're ready to go.

"Sydney's coming back and Michele's coming back and then some new very exciting actors are coming in."