Daisy Edgar-Jones plans to take 'bold swings' with acting work

Daisy Edgar-Jones is determined to take "bold swings" with her acting roles.

The 28-year-old star has revealed that she is keen to move away from "introverted" characters and embrace "villainous" parts, even if it takes her in the "wrong direction".

Discussing her role as Elinor Dashwood in the upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility, Daisy told British Vogue: "I relate to her, and I love characters who navigate the world like I do.

"But I've also played a lot of introverted, soulful people. I'm very interested in playing someone big, arch and villainous as well. I would rather, as I'm getting older, take a really bold swing in the wrong direction than play it too safe."

Daisy features in Georgia Oakley's take on Sense and Sensibility and feels that it is "modern and distinctive" when compared to Ang Lee's acclaimed 1995 adaptation, which starred Dame Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet as sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood.

The Normal People actress said: "The 1995 version is one of my favourite movies of all time.

"So it was fun to see how we could remake that classic for another generation. This feels modern and distinctive. There are moments that are rageful. Georgia really wanted to bring out the wildness of these girls. Elinor is more composed and contained than Marianne but she still feels things deeply. She just knows how to tame it."

Edgar-Jones appears in Sense and Sensibility alongside Esmé Creed-Miles (who plays Marianne Dashwood) and explained how the pair – who starred together in the 2018 flick Pond Life – had "effortless" chemistry.

The Twisters star said: "I have a deep love for her.

"When we read together for Sense and Sensibility, it was effortless. Our chemistry is the thing I'm most proud of in the film. This really feels like a love story between sisters."

Daisy typically got only two or three takes for each scene in the movie and admits that her "perfectionist" approach left her with a nagging sense that she could have done more.

She said: "I don't think I ever left a day of filming without wishing I'd done more.

"It's something I've had to learn to let go of, because I'm such a perfectionist."

Edgar-Jones even revealed that she contacted Oakley three months after filming had wrapped because she was unhappy with the way she played a particular scene.

The Where the Crawdads Sing star recalled: "I rang Georgia and was like, 'I think we need to go back and redo that scene.' She was like, 'What scene?'

"There's one I'd been overthinking. I had a dream about it. I thought, 'I shouldn't have done it that way.' Georgia was like, 'It's fine. I'm in the edit. It's good.'

"I said, 'Are you sure? Honestly, it's not going to be hard to redo.' And she had to say, 'You're good, you're good.'"

Daisy added: "Maybe there were 12,000 other ways I could have done it, and perhaps I should have. But then, actually when I watched the film, I didn't even think about it. I was really happy. It's funny, there's something in me that wants to have put everything out there."