Ellie Goulding to perform at half-time during England vs Norway World Cup match

Ellie Goulding is set to perform at half-time during England's upcoming quarter-final clash against Norway at the World Cup on Saturday.

The Starry Eyed singer announced the news on Friday alongside a series of fun photos showing her jumping up and down on a bed in a football shirt.

"Performing at halftime for England vs Norway has me feeling like truly anything could happen...," she captioned the post, referring to her 2012 song Anything Could Happen. "I already know the boys will make England proud, it's coming home (England flag emoji)."

The British singer will entertain the crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday. The football match will kick off at 5pm local time, or 10pm BST.

The winners of the game will face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-finals in Atlanta on 15 July.

There will also be star-studded half-time entertainment during the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on 19 July. Curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show will feature performances from Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS, Shakira and Burna Boy.

Ellie has reportedly been in the U.S. since she attended her friend Taylor Swift's wedding in New York last Friday with her boyfriend Beau Minniear.

It has been a busy year for the Love Me Like You Do singer. She gave birth to her second child - her first with Beau - in March, and she is gearing up to release her sixth studio album, I Know Too Much, on 4 September.