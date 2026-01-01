Gina Rodriguez voices support for co-star Justin Baldoni following Blake Lively legal battle

Gina Rodriguez and Brett Dier publicly supported their Jane the Virgin co-star Justin Baldoni after he broke his silence about his legal battle with Blake Lively earlier this week.

Earlier this week, the It Ends With Us actor-director and his wife Emily posted a video publicly addressing the legal battle, several weeks after he reached a settlement with his co-star Blake.

In the video, they thanked their fans for their love and support since the lawsuit was filed in December 2024 and admitted that they were on a "healing" journey after suffering "a lot of trauma".

In the comments, Justin's co-stars voiced their support, with Gina posting a heart emoji and writing, "Love you friends. Por vida (for life)," and Brett declaring, "I love you guys" with heart emojis.

Justin, Gina and Brett starred alongside each other in Jane the Virgin between 2014 and 2019 and have remained close friends ever since.

In September 2024, the Someone Great actress told People that Justin was her "brother forever" and the co-star she stays in touch with the most.

Meanwhile, during the legal battle, Brett told Fan Mail that Justin had "always been an amazing friend" and he was "hoping everything resolves in time".

In addition, Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba posted a supportive comment on Instagram, writing, "I personally have missed what you put out into the world... my heart is full seeing you guys again. Healing takes time.... and it takes community. Sending you both soooo much love."

In the video, Justin and Emily did not speak about the case directly, but noted that their gratitude "doesn't negate the injustice and the pain" they experienced while letting the "justice system run its course".

In April, Judge Lewis Liman threw out 10 of Blake's 13 civil claims, including all allegations of harassment.

The ruling left three claims - retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation, and breach of contract - to be decided by a jury. However, both parties reached a confidential settlement before the start of the trial.

However, the case isn't entirely over yet, as the Gossip Girl star recently asked a federal judge to award her $8 million (£6 million) in legal fees and litigation costs.