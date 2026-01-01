Millie Bobby Brown recalls Stranger Things co-stars 'food shaming' her on set

Millie Bobby Brown has claimed her Stranger Things co-stars "food shamed" her for eating jacket potatoes.

During an appearance on Hot Ones on Thursday, host Sean Evans asked the British actress what she considers the "foundational qualities" of a great jacket potato - one of her favourite foods.

"A fluffy potato. Inside, my favourite would be beans and cheese. Also HP Sauce on that," she said, while trying an array of chicken wings covered in hot sauces.

Millie went on to note that some of her colleagues were baffled by her food choices when she was making the Netflix series Stranger Things, on which she played Eleven for five seasons from 2016 until 2025.

"When I was on Stranger Things, I used to get food shamed a lot by, when I would go on like they'd be all American and they'd be like, 'Mate, what the f**k are you eating?' Because they were like, 'It's like you live in the 1800s and you found some like speciality,'" the 22-year-old continued.

"It's wrapped in tinfoil... and I'd be like (eating). But then, I would hide in a corner because they'd be like, 'What is that?' And I was just like, 'It's a jacket potato with beans and cheese. It's nothing.' So, they didn't get it. But when I go on set in England, everybody's like, having a jacket (potato)."

Millie is currently promoting Enola Holmes 3, in which she reprises her role as the titular character.

The star will next appear in the romantic comedy Just Picture It.

Accordingly, Millie emphasised that she wants to keep trying her hand at different genres.

"No, I mean I wouldn't consider myself an action star. I'm very drawn to action. But like similar to like, I'm not in any way comparing myself to Tom Cruise because he is amazing, but he is such a fantastic actor, but he's so brilliant in action," she shared.

"When I read a script, I'm definitely like, 'Oh, that sounds fun. I'll do that.' But I also do love the very long, lengthy monologue scene. So, a few of my next films are less action. That's exciting to get out of that world. Not be on wires, you know? I feel like I've been on wires for like 10 years."