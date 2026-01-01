Kathy Griffin appears to reveal she is dating a 22-year-old

Kathy Griffin has appeared to reveal she is dating a 22-year-old man, sparking online debate over their 43-year age gap.

The 65-year-old comedian and actress appeared to confirm she is in a relationship with someone more than four decades her junior after sharing a photo of herself holding hands with the younger man on Instagram on Thursday.

The Grammy Award winner shared the image, which also appeared to show the pair getting into a car together, with Griffin seemingly anticipating the reaction to her post.

Appearing to pre-empt any online discussion, she wrote in the caption, "He's 22. Have at it, internet (fire emojis)."

The post quickly prompted a mixed response from followers, with some fans showing their support while others questioned the significant age difference.

One commenter wrote, "You only get one go around...have fun while you're doing it!!!!"

Meanwhile, another follower penned, "If it were a 65+ year old man with a 22 year old woman, the comments would be very, very different."

The Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List star later returned to the comments section to poke fun at the reaction.

"I AM DYING AT THESE COMMENTS (laughing and clapping emojis)," she commented.

The post comes more than a year after Griffin and her ex-husband Randy Bick finalised their divorce in January 2025, following their separation in December 2023. The former couple married in January 2020 in a ceremony officiated by actress Lily Tomlin.

Griffin was also previously married to actor Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.