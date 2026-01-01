King Charles III reunites with grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

King Charles III has reunited with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for the first time in four years.

On Friday, a representative for Buckingham Palace confirmed that the British monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, had hosted Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

The reunion was held at Highgrove House, Gloucestershire.

A spokesperson didn't offer any further details, simply calling the meeting a "private family occasion".

Harry and Meghan haven't returned to the U.K. together since September 2022. The couple, who wed in 2018, travelled together from their home in California to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

It's unclear where the Sussexes are staying during their current visit.

Earlier this month, Harry's spokesperson revealed that he had formally accepted an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace amid his trip to London this week, before he headed to Birmingham for charity engagements and to promote the 2027 Invictus Games.

But in a surprise turn of events, palace officials soon contradicted the 41-year-old's statement, insisting that he would not be staying at the famous royal residence.

In recent years, Harry has been locked in a lengthy legal battle with the British government over the level of taxpayer-funded security he would receive after he stepped back as a working royal and moved to the U.S. in 2020. He lost his appeal on the matter last year.

Previously, the Duke of Sussex declared that he didn't feel safe bringing his family to his home country without official police protection.