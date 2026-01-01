Tracee Ellis Ross explains why she is not afraid to star in one-woman show

Tracee Ellis Ross has explained why she is not daunted by starring in her new one-woman show.

In May, it was announced that the Black-ish star would make her Broadway debut this summer in Every Brilliant Thing, a one-person production.

Following previous versions of the play featuring Daniel Radcliffe and Mariska Hargitay, Ross began her run on Friday and will perform until 9 August.

In a recent pre-interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ross said that although the production is billed as a one-woman show, she does not expect to feel alone on stage.

"The thing that's amazing about this show, and about what my understanding, knowingness, and belief is about a solo journey, is that it's not on your own, it's done in participation," she shared. "It just requires a different kind of leaning into other people, and that's what the show is about."

The production relies heavily on audience participation, with members of the audience stepping in as her love interest, father figure, guidance counsellor and other characters.

"It's beautiful, and the intention is that the audience walk away remembering that we're all in this life thing together, that you're not alone in the experiences that you're having, and the feelings that you're having, and the thoughts that you might be having, that all of us are having too, and it would be strange if we weren't, because life is a crazy roller coaster," the actress told the publication.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ross shared that she decided not to see the show before her debut.

"I'm making a choice to not see it, and that's just the way I am, always, as a person, not just as an actor," she stated. "I like to find my own inspiration and not be guided by what I already know, so as much unknown as I can have, the better for me."

Every Brilliant Thing made its official Broadway debut in March at the Hudson Theatre.