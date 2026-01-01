Milly Alcock 'couldn't stop shaking' after being 'hounded' by fans in Paris

Milly Alcock has revealed she "couldn't stop shaking" after being "hounded" by fans during a trip to Paris.

The House of the Dragon actress has recalled being chased by autograph seekers while trying to make her way to a train station in the French capital.

Speaking to British GQ, Milly shared that she had been in Paris for a Loewe show when she was approached by fans.

"Your skin gets red - you feel really unsafe," she said of the incident. "They were hounding me. There were, like, 10 of them, and I was just by myself. And they kept following me, and some of the public were like, 'What are you doing? Leave this girl alone.'"

The Australian actress explained that the group kept pace with her as she ran through Paris' Gare du Nord station until she reached a security checkpoint. Although she "couldn't stop shaking" at the time, she acknowledged that the incident was relatively minor.

"Compared to what other people get and how things are going to change, it's nothing," she noted. "That's the fear... I don't want to live in a glass house, but that's the cost of it."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Supergirl actress opened up about receiving media training, stating it scared her due to the pressure and scrutiny involved.

"There's a lot of pressure in the way that you speak and the way that you dress, and that is amplified if you're a woman, or anybody else," the 26-year-old told the publication. "Social media is this f**king cesspool of opinions, and when you have to enter that under, like, a corporate conglomerate, it's really scary, because it is scary."