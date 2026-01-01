Dwayne Johnson teases The Odd Couple project with Kevin Hart

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he is looking to add a Broadway show to his resume.

The Golden Globe nominee recently shared that he's "been working on my Broadway debut" for nearly three years.

He told People magazine that he and longtime friend Kevin Hart "were going to do The Odd Couple", but scheduling conflicts have stood in the way.

"We should've been great. Kevin is my best friend. I love him to death, and the truth is, he's so booked for the next three to five years," he told the outlet.

"That's his schedule, that's a reality. I totally get it. And I love it, and I respect him for that. We do Jumanji, which we'll promote at the end of the year, but I'm not letting that dream go."

The Odd Couple premiered on Broadway in 1965, following the story of two mismatched roommates, uptight Felix Ungar and easygoing Oscar Madison. The play was adapted into a 1968 film and a TV series that ran for five seasons in the 1970s.

After originating the voice role of Maui in Disney's 2016 animated musical Moana, Johnson has recently reprised his performance in the live-action adaptation, which is now in cinemas.

Meanwhile, Johnson can next be seen reuniting onscreen with Hart in Jumanji: Open World, which is due to premier this Christmas.