Toby Sebastian welcomes first child with wife Scarlett Alexandra

Toby Sebastian has welcomed his first child with his wife, Scarlett Alexandra.

The Game Of Thrones star, who is the brother of Oppenheimer actor Florence Pugh, looked every inch the doting father as he cradled the newborn in his arms.

Sebastian's wife posted snaps on her Instagram account to announce their joyful news.

"Sprog & Spritz season, already shaping up to be the best summer of my life," she wrote.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in January, when Alexandra posted a photograph of herself in a red dress showing her growing baby bump.

The new addition to the family comes just over a year after they married in an intimate wedding in Spain, where his younger sister Pugh, who is also a singer-songwriter, performed.

Pugh has spoken of her close bond with her brother and sisters, Arabella, and Rafaela, telling Vogue, "My siblings are just as big in my life as my parents. The best sign of a good person is the ability to laugh at yourself. And siblings were crucial for that."

Sebastian is best known for playing Prince Trystane Martell in the HBO series Game of Thrones and for portraying legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli in the 2017 biopic The Music of Silence.