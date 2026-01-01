Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead 'absolutely object' to new Anna Nicole Smith movie

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead “absolutely object” to a new movie about Anna Nicole Smith.

Model Anna Nicole died in 2007 after suffering an accidental drug overdose and her daughter Dannielynn, 19, and Dannielynn’s father Larry are horrified by the new film Trust Me, I’m a Doctor about Dr. Sandeep Kapoor’s controversial friendship with his famous patient.

Larry told Entertainment Tonight: “We’re not involved in this production. And we absolutely object to any of Anna Nicole’s, my life, my daughter’s life being used in a movie and being made characters out of by someone who was a doctor that supposedly people were supposed to trust.”

The movie is based on Dr. Kapoor’s 2017 book about his relationship with Anna and his fight to clear his name after her death.

It stars Abbie Cornish as Anna, Kal Penn as Dr. Kapoor and Linda Hamilton as his attorney Ellyn Garofalo.

The movie has been written and directed by Thane Economou.

And Larry – who has filed a complaint with California Medical Board over Dr. Kapoor’s involvement in the film - is horrified that the medic is involved and insisted that the film will cause “harm and the emotional distress” to Dannielynn.

He went on: “I was promised by this doctor and his representatives that his days of doing press and being in the spotlight were over. But here we are. Fast forward almost 20 years later, and this doctor continues to make the rounds. I’ve warned them about the harm and the emotional distress that this puts on not just myself, but also most importantly, Dannielynn.”

He is also unimpressed by Cornish’s casting as the 1993 Playboy Playmate of the Year, saying: “I’m sure she’s probably a nice girl and a great actress but I don’t think she quite embodied Anna Nicole.

“And that’s not really an attack on her. This has been done several times. There’s been a Lifetime Movie. There’s been a Law Order episode. I have yet to see someone who actually embodies the spirit and the looks and the persona of Anna Nicole.”

Following Smith’s death in 2007, the California Medical Board investigated Dr. Kapoor for prescribing her methadone.

In 2010, he was cleared of all six counts against him after an autopsy determined the methadone was not a contributing factor in her death.