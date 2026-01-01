Marvel star Wai Ching Ho dead at 82

Marvel actor Wai Ching Ho has died at the age of 82.

Best known for her starring roles in Daredevil and Iron Fist, her death was confirmed by her Daredevil co-star Peter Shinkoda.

"Just lost someone very special to me. She was one of the coolest," he penned. "I won't ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful."

Tributes have poured out from friends and fellow actors since the announcement.

Actor Mahira Kakkar described Ho as "a stellar human" and "a stellar artist".

"For those of us who did not have a lot of role models and mentors in the industry, Wai was a pillar," Kakkar wrote.

A cause of death has not yet been made public.

Ho was best known for her role as crime boss Madame Gao in Daredevil, part of Marvel's Netflix series, and her character later returned in Iron Fist and The Defenders.

Her earlier filmography included The Sorcerer's Apprentice and The Last Airbender in 2010, and Premium Rush in 2012, and she will be remembered as the warm and mischievous voice behind Grandma Wu in 2022's Academy Award-nominated Turning Red.