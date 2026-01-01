Sacha Baron Cohen takes Ali G to Wimbledon amid rumours of new film

Sacha Baron Cohen was at Wimbledon on Saturday, and so was his alter-ego, Ali G.

The comedic character was spotted at day 13 of the Wimbledon Championships, which saw Linda Nosková capture her first career Grand Slam title, defeating fellow Czech player Karolína Muchová in a dramatic, three-set final.

The official.ali.g Instagram account posted, "I iz BACK! And if u iz at dis borin wimbledore final lookin 2 get grand slammed, I iz here wif de hookup dm me, especially if u iz fit."

The news comes amid news of a brand new Ali G movie being filmed.

A report by The InSneider last week revealed that the new movie has already wrapped production, with filming locations including Oxfordshire, where Baron Cohen was spotted in character last summer, and in the US.

A title and release date have not been confirmed.

The last Ali G movie, 2002's Ali G Indahouse, was not released in the US but grossed $23 million (£17 million) elsewhere, largely in the UK.

The character of Ali G was first introduced to Stateside audiences via Da Ali G Show in the early 2000s, when he fooled those in the highest posts, including a pre-presidential Donald Trump and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

A return for the character was first rumoured in 2023, but the project was reportedly delayed by the series of writers' and actors' strikes in the US.

Ali G first appeared on Channel 4's The 11 O'Clock show in 1998 as the "voice of da yoof".